MagnetGold (MTG) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $57.63 million and $3,924.37 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

