MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $319.21 million and approximately $131.76 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,630,792 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

