Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $20.61. Macy’s shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 5,429,110 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Macy’s Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 178.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

