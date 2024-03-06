Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.78 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.777 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.73.
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
