Luc Fortin Sells 15,140 Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80.

X stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,101. The firm has a market cap of C$9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$26.09 and a 1-year high of C$36.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6104265 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.86.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

