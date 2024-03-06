Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GIS opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

