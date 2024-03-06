Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 317.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 246.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,679.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

