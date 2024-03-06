Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,698 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 236,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

