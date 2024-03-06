Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $472,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

