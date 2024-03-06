Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Position Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,789 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $72,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

