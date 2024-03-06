Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.24 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $83.95 or 0.00125324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008221 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,280,500 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

