Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

LSTA opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

About Lisata Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lisata Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 269,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.