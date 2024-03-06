Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $460.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $463.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.