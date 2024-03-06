Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $9.85 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,085 shares of company stock worth $2,509,909. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 852,397 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 72.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 215,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 212,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

