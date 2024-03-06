Lido Advisors LLC Sells 64,055 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,055 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $128.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
