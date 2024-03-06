Lido Advisors LLC Sells 64,055 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,055 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $128.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.