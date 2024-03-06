Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,560.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

