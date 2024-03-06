Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 770.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,629 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 2.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 260,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 72,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 105.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 121,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

