Lido Advisors LLC Invests $5.32 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

