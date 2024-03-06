Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2,074.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $343.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $352.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

