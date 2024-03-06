Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $386.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $392.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.23 and a 200-day moving average of $359.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

