Lido Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1,485.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 52,748 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.