Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 25,561 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 846.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 478.3% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $185.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.