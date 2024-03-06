Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.40

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 53239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,657,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,746,000 after buying an additional 981,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after buying an additional 999,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

