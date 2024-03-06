LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Announces Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 39.76% and a negative net margin of 34.11%.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LENSAR in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LENSAR by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LENSAR in the first quarter worth $85,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LENSAR by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

