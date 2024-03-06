LEMONCHAIN Price Hits $0.0006 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $44,434.50 and approximately $149.33 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

