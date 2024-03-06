Legal & General Group Plc Sells 58,022 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,022 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.77% of Trane Technologies worth $356,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 127.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 202,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $284.00 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.28 and its 200 day moving average is $230.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

