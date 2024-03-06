Legal & General Group Plc Sells 27,659 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.08% of Cummins worth $349,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $2,273,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $271.35 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $275.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

