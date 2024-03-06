Legal & General Group Plc Sells 139,188 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,457,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,188 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $312,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.6% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 65,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

