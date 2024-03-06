Legal & General Group Plc Sells 113,883 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,883 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.94% of Agilent Technologies worth $308,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

