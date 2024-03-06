Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,009 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of Hess worth $324,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.