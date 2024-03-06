Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.63 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.19) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 242.30 ($3.08). 11,423,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,265,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.40 ($3.42). The company has a market capitalization of £14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.27) to GBX 289 ($3.67) in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 304 ($3.86).

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £1,829.84 ($2,322.43). In other news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,336 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £3,353.36 ($4,256.07). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 712 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,829.84 ($2,322.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,040 shares of company stock valued at $761,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

