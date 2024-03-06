Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,363 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $292,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,182 shares of company stock worth $5,564,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.66.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

