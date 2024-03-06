Legal & General Group Plc Has $339.75 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 377,901 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.48% of Shopify worth $339,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,746,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of SHOP opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.42 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
