Legal & General Group Plc Has $327.43 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.74% of PACCAR worth $327,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $115.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

