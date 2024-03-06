Legal & General Group Plc Has $297.33 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8,986.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $297,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $411.59 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $252.17 and a 1-year high of $430.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

