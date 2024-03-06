Legacy Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $390.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.