Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMT opened at $205.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.