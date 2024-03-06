Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

