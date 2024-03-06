Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $335.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403,971 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 662,079 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $14,812,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
