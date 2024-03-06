Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Lear has increased its dividend by an average of 44.5% annually over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lear to earn $18.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

LEA stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 135.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 513.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

