Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CFO Sells $387,227.50 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lear by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

