Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 613,467 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 613,467 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,820,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 10.1 %

KOS stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

