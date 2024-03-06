Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 25,566 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

