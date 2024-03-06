Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 311,690 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4,224.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,690 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 632,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 7.3 %

HOG opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

