Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,532 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 114.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $276.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.