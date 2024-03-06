Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 245.0% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.