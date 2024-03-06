Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 17.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cosan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Shares of CSAN opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Cosan S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

