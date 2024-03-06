Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $261.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

