Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,758 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of PNM Resources worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,541,000 after purchasing an additional 793,558 shares during the period. Alpha Wave Global LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 82.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,273,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 575,012 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $24,768,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after buying an additional 536,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.