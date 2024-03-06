Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,072 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Galecto worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galecto by 1,541.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 256,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galecto by 77.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galecto by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Galecto by 50.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Galecto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

